Williams is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Following his call-up from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Williams started in center field in the first two games of the series in Arizona, going 1-for-5 with a pair of walks between the contests. The Mets activated Kevin Pillar (nose) from the 10-day injured list Monday, but the team's desire to ease him back into action resulted in him hitting the bench both of the past two days. Pillar will be making his first start since his activation Wednesday, and it's likely that he'll continue to poach reps from Williams in center once his injury is further in the rear-view mirror.