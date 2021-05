Williams is on his way to join the Mets and is expected to be officially called up soon, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets will need to make moves to make room for Williams on both the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The outfielder, who's spent time with Yankees, Reds and Orioles across parts of six major-league seasons, has slashed .373/.458/.569 across 59 plate appearances for Triple-A Syracuse this season.