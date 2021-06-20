The Mets designated Williams for assignment Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Williams was removed from the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster after going 7-for-33 at the plate (.212 average) with a solo home run and a double in his 17 games with the Mets following his May 31 call-up from Triple-A Syracuse. He had served as the Mets' fourth outfielder for much of his three-week run on the roster, but he dropped to fifth in the pecking order when Albert Almora was activated from the injured list Saturday.

