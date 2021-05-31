The Mets selected Williams' contract from Triple-A Syracuse. He'll start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's series opener in Arizona.

Williams will join the 40-man and active rosters as a replacement in the outfield for Cameron Maybin, who was designated for assignment after going 1-for-28 in his nine games with the Mets. New York is hoping that Williams, a 29-year-old journeyman, will provide better production coming off a hot start to the season at Syracuse. Over his 19 games with the affiliate, Williams slashed .373/.458/.569 with a home run and two stolen bases. He'll likely be competing with Billy McKinney and Jose Peraza for a spot in New York's everyday outfield until the Mets get one of Michael Conforto (hamstring) or Brandon Nimmo (finger) from the injured list.