The Orioles transferred Givens (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Givens landed on the injured list June 2 (retroactive to June 1) with right shoulder inflammation, so his move to the 60-day IL will push his return back into early August. The 33-year-old reliever resumed throwing recently and is slated to begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break. His spot on the 40-man roster was filled by Chris Vallimont, who was selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.