Fry allowed a run on two hits and struck out two in 1.1 innings in Sunday's loss to Oakland. He was charged with a blown save.

Fry allowed a game-tying RBI single to Jed Lowrie in the seventh inning. The 28-year-old Fry has four holds, two blown saves and one save in 13 appearances this year. He sports a 1.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB across 11.1 innings. The Orioles don't have a strictly established order of setup men to closer Cesar Valdez, but Fry has pitched well enough to be part of the late-innings equation.