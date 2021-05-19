Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday that Martin will miss 8-to-12 weeks after being diagnosed with a non-displaced left wrist fracture, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

While playing center field Tuesday for Triple-A Norfolk, Martin sustained the wrist injury when he was flagging down a fly ball at the outfield wall. Elias didn't reveal whether Martin would need surgery for the wrist, but the 26-year-old will end up a large chunk of the 2021 season as a result of the injury. Martin, who was moved to the 7-day IL on Wednesday, had been hitting .170 with four stolen bases in 56 plate appearances through his first 13 games with Norfolk.