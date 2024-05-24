Mountcastle went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Mountcastle recorded hits in each of his first four at-bats and came around to score twice on the night, marking only the second time this month in which he's scored two runs in a contest. The first baseman saw his batting average jump 16 points with his fourth multi-hit performance the month, though he hasn't driven in a run since May 8 against the Nationals. Mountcastle is also yet to draw a walk in May while striking out 17 times.