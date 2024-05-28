Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-3 win over the Red Sox.

Mountcastle has hit safely in his last six games, going 11-for-25 (.440) in that span. During the streak, he has a double in four of those six games, though he's added just two RBI and has not hit a home run since May 8. Nonetheless, the first baseman is putting together a strong campaign with a .280/.317/.468 slash line, six homers, 20 RBI, 28 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 47 games.