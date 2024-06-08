Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Mountcastle has homered three times over four games versus the Rays this season. The first baseman is batting .349 (22-for-63) with five long balls and 13 RBI over his last 16 contests. For the season, Mountcastle has a strong .281/.321/.509 slash line with 11 homers, 31 RBI, 34 runs scored, two stolen bases and 16 doubles over 57 games. He's shown modest growth from last year's .270/.328/.452 slash line, and he's also cut his strikeouts down from 22.8 percent to 21.2 percent year-over-year.