Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston.

After making five straight starts, Mountcastle will take a seat Tuesday. The first baseman has generated a hit in six straight games, going 11-for-25 (.440) with five runs scored and four doubles. Ryan O'Hearn will play first base and bat third while Kyle Stowers fills out the DH spot and bats seventh.

