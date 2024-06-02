Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, four RBI and a third run scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Rays.

The O's launched four homers in total off Taj Bradley, and Mountcastle bookended the barrage with long balls in the first and fourth innings. The power display snapped a 17-game homer drought for the 27-year-old, but Mountcastle hasn't been slumping -- over his last 10 games he's batting .459 (17-for-37) with five doubles and five multi-hit performances. That surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .293/.333/.505 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 51 contests.