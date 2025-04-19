Mountcastle isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cincinnati.
Mountcastle will get a day to rest Saturday after going 4-for-24 with two RBI and five runs scored across his stretch of seven consecutive starts. Ryan O'Hearn will take his place at first base, moving Jordan Westburg into the DH spot while Ramon Urias starts at third.
