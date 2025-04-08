Now Playing

Mountcastle isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Arizona.

Mountcastle will get a chance to catch his breath Tuesday after going 6-for-12 with two RBI and three runs scored across his last three games. Ryan O'Hearn will fill in as the Orioles' first baseman while Adley Rutschman serves as the DH, giving Gary Sanchez a start behind the plate.

