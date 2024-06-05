Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a two-run shot during Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Mountcastle was a one-man wrecking crew Tuesday, launching homers in the third and fifth innings -- both off Bowden Francis. The outing was Mountcastle's second multi-homer game of June and the 10th of his career. The first baseman has been on fire during the O's last four series, a stretch where he's batting .388 with 11 RBI and 10 runs scored across 12 games.