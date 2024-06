Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Mountcastle will receive a breather for the day game after a night game, paving the way for Ryan O'Hearn to pick up a start at first base. The Orioles had included Mountcastle in the lineup for each of the last 14 games, with the 27-year-old slashing .273/.344/.564 with five home runs and 12 RBI over that stretch.