Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
After playing the final three innings of Tuesday's suspended game earlier Wednesday and finishing 1-for-3 in Baltimore's 3-1 loss, Mountcastle will get a breather for the regularly scheduled game. Ryan O'Hearn will step in for Mountcastle at first base.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Three extra-base hits Saturday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Goes deep Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Homers vs. Yankees•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Homers, collects three hits•