Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Yankees on Saturday.

Mountcastle has gone 11-for-36 (.306) with two homers and three doubles since the All-Star break. While he has just three RBI in that 13-game span, it's an improvement on how he was hitting prior to a month-long injured-list stint with vertigo. The first baseman is at a .240/.279/.441 slash line with 13 homers, 43 RBI, 41 runs scored and two stolen bases through 74 games this season. He's splitting time at first base with Ryan O'Hearn, though Mountcastle is usually in the lineup as the designated hitter when O'Hearn's in the field.