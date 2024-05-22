Basallo was removed Tuesday in Double-A Bowie's 9-4 loss to Richmond with a right thumb injury and is out of the lineup Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Basallo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run before he was lifted in the top of the eighth inning after he was hit on the thumb while blocking a ball behind the plate earlier in the game. The young catcher has now exited early in both of his last two starts, as he was pulled from Sunday's contest after experiencing dizziness. Unless Basallo is diagnosed with a sprain or any structural damage to his thumb, he should avoid the 7-day injured list and return to Bowie's lineup within the next few days.