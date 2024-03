Manager Brandon Hyde said Basallo (elbow) will make his spring debut early next week before playing in the Spring Breakout game Thursday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 19-year-old hasn't seen the field so far in camp while recovering from a stress fracture in his right elbow, but he's just about fully cleared when it comes to hitting. Basallo isn't expected to be ready to catch in games until the second half of April, so there's still significant rehab work left to go.