Basallo was removed from Monday's game against Toronto after taking a foul ball off his mask, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Basallo took a hard foul ball off his mask earlier in the matchup and got checked out by the team trainer, but he managed to remain in the game until the top of the seventh inning. He also took a few foul tips off his arm and elbow over the course of the contest. Basallo's removal appears to be a cautionary move by the Orioles, though the team should have more information on the backstop's availability going forward shortly after Monday's game.