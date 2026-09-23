The Orioles placed Basallo (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Basallo had to be removed from Monday's game versus the Blue Jays after taking a foul tip off his catcher's mask, and testing has determined he suffered a concussion. It will end the season of Basallo, who has also dealt with a nagging right shoulder injury during the second half. The 22-year-old will finish the 2026 campaign with a .222/.291/.406 batting line and 18 home runs over 112 contests. While Basallo is out, Carlos Narvaez will serve as the Orioles' primary catcher in the final days of the regular season.