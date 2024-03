Basallo (elbow) will take live batting practice Monday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

It will be the first time Basallo has taken BP against a pitcher since he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow at the beginning of camp. The top prospect is not expected to be ready to catch in games until late April but could serve as a designated hitter before then. Basallo is slated to begin the season at Double-A Bowie.