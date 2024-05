Basallo was removed from Double-A Bowie's game Sunday due to dizziness, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Basallo will presumably go through some concussion testing, and it's unclear if he'll be forced to miss additional time. The 19-year-old was limited to DH duties to open the season while returning from a right elbow stress fracture, and he's struggled through 35 games at Bowie with a .684 OPS.