Orioles' Tommy Milone: Joins Orioles
Milone signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Milone spent the 2019 season with Seattle, making 21 appearances for the big club -- most in bulk relief behind an opener -- and posting a 4.76 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 92:23 K:BB in 111.2 frames. The veteran southpaw should compete for a spot in the back of Baltimore's rotation this spring.
