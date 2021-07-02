Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Lakins is dealing with a significant elbow injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Lakins exited Tuesday's game against the Astros with right elbow discomfort and was placed on the injured list a day later. While the exact nature of his injury isn't yet clear, he appears to be in line for an extended absence following Hyde's update. The Orioles haven't yet announced who could take Lakins' spot in the rotation going forward.
