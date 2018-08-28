Mancini went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Mancini turned in a monster stat line in the series opener, launching a three-run homer in the sixth inning, followed by a two-run double to left field in the seventh. He's now homered in back-to-back games. Mancini owns a .239/.303/.402 slash line with 19 home runs and 46 RBI through 126 games this season.