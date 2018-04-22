Mancini, who was held out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, said prior to the contest that his sore right knee is feeling much better, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After requiring sutures in the knee when he slid into a brick wall in foul territory Friday, Mancini said he was unable to bend the knee Saturday before healing up overnight. Mancini walked on a treadmill Sunday with limited pain to alleviate some of the Orioles' concern about his health, but manager Buck Showalter was unable to commit to a return date for the outfielder. Showalter and the Orioles' trainers will likely see how Mancini looks Monday morning before determining his status for the series finale with Cleveland later that evening.