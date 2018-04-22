Orioles' Trey Mancini: Shows improvement with knee
Mancini, who was held out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, said prior to the contest that his sore right knee is feeling much better, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
After requiring sutures in the knee when he slid into a brick wall in foul territory Friday, Mancini said he was unable to bend the knee Saturday before healing up overnight. Mancini walked on a treadmill Sunday with limited pain to alleviate some of the Orioles' concern about his health, but manager Buck Showalter was unable to commit to a return date for the outfielder. Showalter and the Orioles' trainers will likely see how Mancini looks Monday morning before determining his status for the series finale with Cleveland later that evening.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...