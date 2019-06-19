Mancini was diagnosed with a left elbow contusion after X-rays came back negative Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini was hit in the left elbow by a pitch Tuesday versus the Athletics but appears to have escaped without a fracture. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day but it wouldn't be surprising to the Orioles remain cautious and hold him out for at least one game.

