Orioles' Zach Britton: Activated from disabled list
Britton (Achilles) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Britton will make his first appearance of the season sometime in the next few days. He's likely to be eased back into the closer role, but if he pitches well he should earn a good number of saves in the second half of the season, possibly with a new team as the Orioles look to trade a star player in his contract year.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Likely back from DL on Monday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Could return Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Continues rehab at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Could head to High-A•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Set for rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Hoping to begin rehab assignment next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana