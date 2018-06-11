Orioles' Zach Britton: Activated from disabled list

Britton (Achilles) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday.

Britton will make his first appearance of the season sometime in the next few days. He's likely to be eased back into the closer role, but if he pitches well he should earn a good number of saves in the second half of the season, possibly with a new team as the Orioles look to trade a star player in his contract year.

