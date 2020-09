Morejon allowed one run on three hits across 2.2 innings Sunday, striking out four in the win over the Giants. He did not factor in the decision.

The only major blemish against Morejon on Sunday was a solo homer by Mauricio Dubon in the second inning. He threw 25-of-40 pitches for strikes and tied his season high with four strikeouts. He finished the season with a 4.66 ERA over 19.1 innings.