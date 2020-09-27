Morejon is listed as the Padres' starter for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The lefty will make his ninth appearance (fourth start) in San Diego's regular-season finale with Mike Clevinger (biceps) injured and Garrett Richards shifted to the bullpen. Morejon has not pitched more than three innings in an appearance this season. He should make the postseason roster in a long-relief role after turning in a 4.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB in his first 16.2 innings of 2020.