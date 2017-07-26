Padres' Allen Cordoba: Socks rare homer
Cordoba hit a two-run homer in a 1-for-3 effort against the Mets on Tuesday.
The second-inning long ball was the rookie's fourth in 78 games (194 plate appearances) this season. As a Rule 5 pick, he's relatively safe in his position on San Diego's roster, but Cordoba's spotty playing time and poor offensive production sharply limit his fantasy value.
