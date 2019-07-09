Cordoba went 12-for-29 with two doubles, a triple, six runs, three RBI and five stolen bases for High-A Lake Elsinore last week.

The 23-year-old had a torrid week for the Storm, as he continues to rebound nicely after missing extended time last season due to a concussion suffered in a car accident. After hitting just .206 over 164 plate appearances in the California League last season, Cordoba is slashing a respectable .303/.351/.407 through 248 plate appearances so far in 2019.