Padres' Allen Cordoba: Rebounding in 2019
Cordoba went 12-for-29 with two doubles, a triple, six runs, three RBI and five stolen bases for High-A Lake Elsinore last week.
The 23-year-old had a torrid week for the Storm, as he continues to rebound nicely after missing extended time last season due to a concussion suffered in a car accident. After hitting just .206 over 164 plate appearances in the California League last season, Cordoba is slashing a respectable .303/.351/.407 through 248 plate appearances so far in 2019.
More News
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Fully healthy•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Outrighted to minors•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Undergoes season-ending thumb surgery•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Activated, optioned to High-A•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Begins rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...