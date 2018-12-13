Padres' Allen Cordoba: Fully healthy
Cordoba (thumb) is playing in the Panamanian Winter League, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Cordoba is apparently back to health and participating in winter ball after undergoing season-ending thumb surgery in August. The 23-year-old slashed .206/.233/.310 across 45 games with High-A Lake Elsinore in 2018 before being cast off San Diego's 40-man roster.
More News
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Outrighted to minors•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Undergoes season-ending thumb surgery•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Activated, optioned to High-A•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Shifted to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst