Cordoba (thumb) is playing in the Panamanian Winter League, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Cordoba is apparently back to health and participating in winter ball after undergoing season-ending thumb surgery in August. The 23-year-old slashed .206/.233/.310 across 45 games with High-A Lake Elsinore in 2018 before being cast off San Diego's 40-man roster.

