Cordoba was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday.

Cordoba slashed .206/.233/.310 in 45 games with High-A Lake Elsinore before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left thumb in mid-August. A former Rule 5 pick himself, Cordoba was DFA'd among a handful of other players so the Padres could protect other prospects from the Rule 5 draft.

