The Padres promoted Abrams from their rookie-level Arizona League affiliate to Low-A Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

The No. 6 overall pick in June's first-year player draft will receive the first promotion of his young career after a 32-game stint in rookie ball. Over his 156 plate appearances with the Arizona League affiliate, the 18-year-old shortstop produced a 1.104 OPS and 10:14 BB:K while nabbing 14 steals in 20 attempts.

