Stammen (4-2) earned the win Saturday against the Giants after pitching two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while fanning two.

Stammen piggybacked Zach Davies' strong opening performance -- three scoreless innings -- on route to his fourth win of the season, ending a streak of two appearances allowing earned runs out of the bullpen. Stammen has been one of San Diego's most reliable relievers of late, though, posting a 1.80 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP in nine appearances (10 innings) this month.