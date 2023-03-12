Padres manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Stammen's shoulder injury isn't as serious as it initially appeared, and the reliever is expected to be reevaluated in a couple of days, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

When Stammen departed Friday's Cactus League contest with an injury that was later reported to be right shoulder discomfort, the fear was that he aggravated the issue that caused him to miss most of the second half of last season. While that may still be the case, Melvin's update Saturday at least offers hope that Stammen isn't in line for another extended absence. Even if he does bounce back quickly, there's no guarantee the veteran reliever will make the Opening Day roster, as he's currently on a minor-league deal.