Stammen told reporters Sunday that it's unlikely he ever pitches again, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Stammen suffered a torn capsule in his right shoulder and strained his sub scapula Friday, and the injured are related to the torn rotator cuff the right-hander suffered in 2022. He's been told that the recovery time would be four to six months without surgery, with an operation creating a longer rehab process. While Stammen may take some time before making an official announcement, it does seem likely that his playing career is over.