Stammen (shoulder) retired from professional baseball Friday.
After suffering a shoulder injury during spring training, Stammen said it was unlikely he ever pitches again, and his prediction officially came true Friday. The 39-year-old reliever spent 13 seasons in the majors with Washington and San Diego and will finish his career with a 3.66 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.
More News
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: Likely to retire•
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: May have avoided major injury•
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: Departs due to shoulder issue•
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: Leaves appearance with injury•
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: Inks MiLB deal with Friars•
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: Absent from wild-card roster•