Peralta just signed a minor-league deal over the weekend but will be summoned to the big leagues in short order to replace the injured Xander Bogaerts (shoulder) on the 26-man active roster. The 36-year-old is starting in left field Wednesday in Cincinnati and could wind up getting steady playing time there and/or at designated hitter versus right-handed pitching while he's up with the Padres. Peralta hit just .259/.294/.381 across 422 plate appearances with the Dodgers last season.