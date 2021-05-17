Lamet (1-0) made his first relief appearance as a major-leaguer Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two to earn the win over St. Louis.

Ryan Weathers gave San Diego four innings as a starter, and Lamet followed with a pair of frames in relief. He hit as high as 97.9 mph with his fastball but saw his velocity dip slightly as the appearance progressed, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. Lamet's move to the bullpen comes somewhat as a surprise, though he hadn't pitched more than two innings in any of his previous outings this season and actually tossed a season-high 37 pitches in Sunday's appearance. Per Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune, it hasn't yet been determined whether Lamet will continue to be used in relief or switch back to a starting role. "Maybe he comes out of the bullpen, maybe he starts again," manager Jayce Tingler stated following the game, suggesting that the team will do whatever best helps Lamet continue pitching long-term.