Pomeranz (lat) could throw a light bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday, 97.3 The Fan reports.
The left-handed pitcher played catch on the field Monday, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, and appears likely to get back on the mound within the next two days. Though the organization has yet to provide an expected return date for Pomeranz, it's not out of the question that he could rejoin the club soon after the team's Thursday off day.
