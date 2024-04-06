Cease came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander uncorked two wild pitches and threw 64 of 102 pitches for strikes before exiting the mound, but Cease also generated 30 called or swinging strikes in his first quality start as a Padre. He's posted a 3.38 ERA and 13:4 K:BB through his first 10.2 innings this season, and Cease lines up to make his next start at home next week against the Cubs.