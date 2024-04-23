Cease (3-1) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing one run on one hit and no walks while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Cease dominated the Rockies' lineup, yielding just one hit -- a fourth-inning Charlie Blackmon leadoff double that Colorado converted into its only run. The veteran hurler has notched a win in each of his past three starts, giving up just two earned runs and five hits while striking out 22 batters over 19 frames during that stretch. Cease's lack of free passes Monday was also a positive development after he had issued multiple walks in each of his first four starts of the campaign, including five in his previous outing. Cease's season ERA now sits at a sterling 1.82, which is tied for 10th in MLB among qualified starters.