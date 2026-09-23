The Blue Jays placed Cease on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation.

The Blue Jays have already confirmed that Cease's shoulder will not require surgery, but with less than a week remaining in the regular season and Toronto out of the race for a wild-card spot, the 30-year-old's move to the injured list will officially end his season. He enjoyed one of the best campaigns of his career during his first year in Toronto, registering a 2.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while striking out a career-high 239 batters in 169 innings (29 starts).