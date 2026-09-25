Cease (shoulder) said Friday that he anticipates having a relatively normal offseason, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Surgery was ruled out, but Cease will take some downtime over the next several weeks to allow the inflammation in his shoulder to subside. He still expects to be ready for the start of spring training in 2027. A Cy Young candidate throughout much of the campaign, Cease finishes the 2026 season with a 2.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 239 strikeouts across 29 starts and 169 innings.