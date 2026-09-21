Cease does not need surgery on his injured right shoulder, but his immediate availability is up in the air, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

An MRI showed inflammation, with Cease saying his shoulder feels a "bit heavy and achy and not normal." In the unlikely event that the Blue Jays squeeze their way into the postseason, Cease could eventually return to pitch. However, it's a long shot that he will be back later this week before the curtains close on the regular season. Cease has collected a 2.40 ERA and 239:78 K:BB over 169 innings covering 29 starts in his first year with the Blue Jays.