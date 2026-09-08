Cease allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Monday.

Cease had posted a 1.71 ERA over 58 innings spanning nine starts since the All-Star break. He found some trouble in Sacramento, though the Blue Jays' offense did enough to prevent him from taking a loss. Cease is at a 2.40 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 227:67 K:BB across 161.1 innings over 27 starts this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Orioles.